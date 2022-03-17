GREAT FALLS – After six years with the school, University of Providence vice president for athletics Dave Gantt has formally announced his resignation.
Since joining the university in 2016, Gantt has directed major changes in the athletic department. Student-athletes comprise nearly 70-percent of recent freshman classes.
In Gantt's tenure, numerous Argos teams have appeared in conference or national championships, including men’s wrestling, women’s wrestling, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s basketball and multiple individual performances in track and field.
“Since day one I’ve held the opportunity to lead athletics at the University of Providence in the highest regard," Gantt said. "I am very grateful for my collaborative interactions with Sister Lucille Dean, Dr. Tony Aretz, Father Oliver Doyle, and many other valued colleagues. I believe our campus leadership, coaches, athletics staff, faculty, support staff and most importantly, our student-athletes, have all done great work in solidifying the reinstatement and growth Argo athletics over the previous decades. I am also grateful for the many people and businesses in our community who have been so gracious in their financial and volunteer support of Argo Athletics.”
Gantt has more than 35 years of experience as a high school, collegiate and international coach, educator and mentor in NAIA, NCAA Division I and World League levels of athletics. Immediately before his time at Providence, he spent seven seasons as head volleyball coach Gonzaga. He also served as an assistant coach for Team USA Men’s Volleyball in the quadrennium before the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.
Gantt served as senior associate athletic director-for external operations at Montana State from 2003-05. He was promoted into that position after becoming the winningest volleyball coach in Montana State history with a career record of 159-96. Prior to MSU, he was the head volleyball coach at Oregon State nd an assistant coach for Team USA Men's Volleyball.
After graduating from the College of Great Falls with a B.S. in Business Administration and Physical Education, he earned a Master’s of Science in Physical Education with an emphasis in program and curriculum and design at Montana State in 1983.
Gantts resignation will be effective at the end of June.
