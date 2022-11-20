KIRKLAND, Wash. - Reed Hazard scored 22, Maddy Dixon added 17 and the University of Providence women completed a 2-0 weekend at the Northwest Classic with a 68-55 win over the host team Saturday night.
Hazard hit three 3-pointers and went 8-14 from the field overall as the Argo women improve to 6-1 on the season. Providence finished the game 27-57 from the field, including a 7-18 performance from beyond the arc.
McKenna Reggear added nine points and Kenedy Cartwright chipped in with eight.
One night after committing 29 turnovers in a 58-51 win over Haskell Indian Nations College, the Argos turned the ball over just 10 times.
"We had a little talk at shootaround today and the girls responded well," UP coach Bill Himmelberg said. "They made a determination that they weren't going to turn it over anymore and were going to take better care of the basketball. They know what to do, they have played this game their whole lives.
"It was fun seeing them come out and execute. I am proud of them overall and proud of them for the way they responded after having a bad night."
On Friday, Brooklyn Harn and McKenna Reggear each scored 14 to lead Providence past Haskell.
Harn, a senior from Olympia, Washington, finished 5-11 from the field and made the only two 3-point shots for Providence. Reggear was 7-13 from the field. Harn (8) and Reggear (6) also combined for 14 rebounds as the Argos outrebounded the Fightin' Indians 48-21.
Maddy Dixon added a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kenedy Cartwright also scored 10 points.
UP is off until opening Frontier Conference play Dec. 1 with a home game against MSU-Northern.
