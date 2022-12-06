GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence women have played in two "Field Trip" games this season, at Montana State and Montana. Wednesday, the Argos will host their own as hundreds of sixth graders will descend on the McLaughlin Center for basketball.
The Argos will host Briercrest College from Canada at 11:30 a.m. Briercrest is 5-5 on the season playing in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. The Clippers are led by Amber Fichtner who averages 15.0 points per game while shooting 60% from the field and grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game. Brooklyn Martens is next at 14.2 points along with 8.0 rebounds on average. As a team, Briercrest is averaging 62.6 points per game while allowing 64.3.
Providence is 7-2 overall coming off a 1-1 weekend to open Frontier Conference play. Maddy Dixon paces the Argos at 11.9 points per game. She also is second on the team to McKenna Reggear's 8.4 rebounds per game grabbing 8 boards a night. Brooklyn Harn and Reed Hazard are each averaging 10.9 points through nine games with Reggear at 10.7. Kenedy Cartwright is fifth at just over 9 points per game.
The Argos are outscoring opponents on average 60.8 to 54.9 and have outrebounded opponents by nearly 16 per game.
There will be fun and excitement for the 6th graders along with good basketball. Tipoff is set for 11:30 AM and can be livestreamed at www.upargos.com.
