KIRKLAND, Wash. – The Providence women's basketball team rolled to its seventh straight victory, defeating Evergreen State 84-55 on Friday night.
"I thought we played four quarters tonight," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "We played a lot better. We came out right away and from start to finish we played really well. Overall it was great game."
Thirty-two of UP's baskets came off an assist. Reed Hazard recorded 23 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Parker Esary recorded 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Brooklyn Harn finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Emilee Maldonado nearly finished with a triple-double, with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
"The good thing for me is 32 baskets were made and we had 30 assists," Himmelberg said. "That was the big stat tonight. It really shows a lot about how we're sharing the ball."
The Argos (7-1) will have two more games during their road trip. They'll take on Northwest at 8 p.m. (MT) on Saturday followed by a game against Puget Sound at 2 p.m. Sunday.
