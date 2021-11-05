GREAT FALLS – Parker Esary recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Providence women's basketball team cruised to its fifth straight victory Friday night, taking down Central Baptist 79-48.
The Argos (5-1) jumped to a quick 10-0 start. By halftime, they had amassed a 43-16 lead. The margin was extended to 36 points in the fourth quarter.
"I'm happy with how we came out," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "I thought we came out and attacked right away and jumped all over them. I was very pleased with how we started the game."
Emilee Maldonado was an assist short of a double-double, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kerstyn Pimperton hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Argos shot 52.5% from the field and and recorded 25 assists on 32 baskets.
"When you have 25 assists, you know you're moving the ball well," Himmelberg said. "We're sharing it and we don't care who scores. It's really nice to see our girls execute the game plan."
The Argos face Corban (3-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the McLaughlin Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.