LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Cascade Conference announced Monday that University of Providence women's wrestler Tatum Sparks is the league's wrestler of the week.

The second-ranked Sparks, a 155-pound senior from Othello, Washington, won both her matches over the weekend. Sparks defeated No. 16 Dempsi Talkington of Eastern Oregon 10-0, and then pinned No. 4 Gladdys Palma of Southern Oregon.

"She's very consistent," UP coach Carlene Sluberski said in a school press release. "She shows up to compete every match. She works hard in the room and it shows every time she steps up to the mat."

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments