LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Cascade Conference announced Monday that University of Providence women's wrestler Tatum Sparks is the league's wrestler of the week.
The second-ranked Sparks, a 155-pound senior from Othello, Washington, won both her matches over the weekend. Sparks defeated No. 16 Dempsi Talkington of Eastern Oregon 10-0, and then pinned No. 4 Gladdys Palma of Southern Oregon.
"She's very consistent," UP coach Carlene Sluberski said in a school press release. "She shows up to compete every match. She works hard in the room and it shows every time she steps up to the mat."
