REDMOND, Ore. – The Providence women's wrestling team won the Oregon Classic on Saturday afternoon.
"It was a small tournament," UP coach Carlene Sluberski said. "They went in and got after it. It went well. They went out and competed which is what we asked of them."
Yurie Yoneoka finished first at 116 pounds and Alina Kinsey was second. Ivory Ayers also was second at 170 pounds.
Lana Hunt-Waddoups (109) and Sabrina Perez (170) placed third. Christine Marquez (191) took fourth and Tessa Pillers (155) was sixth.
"There was a lot of personal big wins this weekend," Sluberski said. "You can see that they are starting to believe in their abilities a bit. They are gaining some confidence and it's exciting to see. It was a good weekend. Hopefully this gives us some good energy to finish the year strong."
The Argos will next hit the mats Feb. 1 in a dual against Eastern Oregon.
