GREAT FALLS — For Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg coach Brian Tribble, Saturday's women's basketball game at the McLaughlin Center was a homecoming.
Tribble grew up in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High, and with his friends from the Class of 1996 in attendance, his Pioneers fell to Providence women 67-54.
Oriona Woods put the Pioneers (3-2) on top by four after the first quarter, scoring 14 of the team's 16 points. She ended the first half with 17 points, but it was the Argos who took the lead into the locker room, outscoring the Kentucky school 20-11 in the second quarter.
Brooklyn Harn and Maddy Dixon combined for 15 points during that 10-minute period to give the Argos a 32-27 halftime lead. Woods paced the Pioneers with a game-high of 21 points. Jaden Douthit added 20.
Harn led the Argos with 18 points and eight rebounds, with Dixon finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds. McKenna Reggear added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Argos Head Coach Bill Himmelberg says once Harn and Dixon started hitting shots, the rest of the floor opened up.
"We were a little sluggish to start the game," Himmelberg said. "We have been working on new things in practice, but once those two made some shots, McKenna was able to find her game. Reed (Hazard) did a nice job controlling the ball. I thought we shot some quick shots, but we will get back to work and fine tune those things."
For Tribble, coming home to the Electric City could be described in one word: "Epic!"
"The excitement leading up to getting here is one thing," he said, "but once you actually go feet down on the ground, it's a whole different atmosphere. Being able to bring my team here and let them experience where I grew up, it was bigger than basketball."
Said Himmelberg: "Once I found out Brian was from here, I did everything we could to make sure he got to come home and coach. He has a young program; they have only been around about five years, so we were excited to bring him and his team here. He is a great guy."
Providence will play an exhibition at Montana at 11 a.m. Tuesday then head to Kirkland, Washington, next weekend for the Northwest Classic. The Argos will play Haskell Indian Nations College (Kansas) and Northwest University (Washington)
Tribble and Campbellsville-Harrodsburg will take Sunday to explore his hometown.
"We are in Montana, so of course we are going sledding," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.