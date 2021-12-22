CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Providence women's basketball pulled out a big win on Wednesday, defeating No. 17 Dakota State 68-63 to cap off an undefeated run at the Cactus Classic.
The win served as a bit of revenge for the Argos (13-3, 1-1), who lost to the Trojans (11-5, 1-0) in last season's NAIA National Tournament.
"It feels good," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "They are a great team. They are really well-coached and got us last year. The girls really wanted a chance to play them again and I'm glad we took advantage of it."
The two teams battled back and forth throughout the first half. The Argos played a majority of the second quarter without All-American Emilee Maldonado, who had three first-half fouls, but trailed only 32-28 at the break.
With Maldonado back in the game, the Argos cruised in the third quarter, going on a 17-9 run to flip the game into a 45-41 lead heading into the fourth. The game was tied 61-all with 3:47 left.
"I'm just really proud of the kids," Himmelberg said. "We battled through some adversity and were able to overcome Emilee sitting on the bench for a little bit. We handled the press really well and handled the pressure. We limited their top scorers a little bit more than the last time we played them. I'm really proud with how we defended."
Maldonado led with 23 points, seven rebounds and three 3-point makes. Parker Esary recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Brooklyn Harn added 10 points and seven assists off the bench, and Maddy Dixon and Reed Hazard both added eight points.
"This was a national tournament-like atmosphere and feeling," Himmelberg said. "We both made coaching moves and adjustments. They played great, we just happened to make a couple more baskets than they did. This is going to have us ready for conference no question about it."
The Argos will have one more nonconference game against Dickinson State at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 in Billings.
