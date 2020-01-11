University of Providence Argos logo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Providence women's wrestling team lost two matches Saturday morning to finish eighth in the two-day National Duals Tournament.

The Argos went 2-1 in duals on Friday to qualify for a spot on the second day.

On Saturday, the Argos lost to 29-18 to Oklahoma City in the morning and then fell to Lyon College of Batesville, Arkansas, 27-17.

"Overall it was a good experience," Providence coach Carlene Sluberski said. "We have time to improve. We can definitely improve and we will improve. They're really in the mindset of only having to worry about themselves. It became very clear this weekend that wrestling is a team sport. Every person matters and every point you save matters."

Yurie Yoneoka (116 pounds) and Tatum Sparks (155) each went undefeated in five duals.

"Those two are very consistent," Sluberski said. "It's all business when they hit the mats. They set a good example for some of our younger girls on how to conduct themselves during dual tournaments."

The Argos will next wrestle in the Oregon Classic in Redmond, Oregon, next Saturday.

