GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence women are headed for warmer climates this weekend as the Argos travel to Honolulu for the Hoops in Hawaii Classic. Providence will play two games in the backdrop of paradise.
The Argos will face Menlo College on Saturday. The Oaks are 5-6 entering Hawaii and play in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Menlo is led by Kiara Brown, a 6-1 junior from Tulare, Calif. Brown is the only player averaging in double figures for the Oaks at 12.3 points per game and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per night. Jasmine Huggins and Jordyn Rosette each average 8.8 PPG for a team that outscores its opponents by an average of 2.5 points per game. The Oaks shoot 38.1% from the field and hit just about one out every five from three.
Sunday, Providence faces College of the Ozarks. The Lady Cats are 8-3 on the season and play Hawaii Pacific University the day before. College of the Ozarks is led by Kayley Frank who scores more than 20 points per game. Jordan Wesinger is next at just over 16 PPG.
With the colder weather in Great Falls, Head Coach Bill Himmelberg says the team is ready for a change, "Great opportunity for us to get better we will be playing two quality teams and our girls are excited to experience a nice warm weather trip."
Maddy Dixon continues to pace the Argos at 11.2 points per game, Reed Hazard adds 11.0 and McKenna Reggear is averaging 10.7. Reggear is also the leading rebounder pulling down 8.4 boards per game. The Argos have outscored their opponents by a 64.9-50.6 and outrebounding its competition 45.4 to 27.7.
Saturday's game starts at 6:15 PM MST with Sunday's tip at 5:45 PM MST. To watch the games, visit www.upargos.com.
