GREAT FALLS – The Providence athletic department announced that head women's soccer Brian Clarke has resigned after 13 years and assistant Heather Blandford will be interim head coach.
Clarke became the second coach in program history when he took over in the fall of 2008 from Jamie Rizzuto. Clark was instrumental in building the program, leading the team to their first victory over a ranked team and their first playoff victory.
He was named the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 2014. He has also coached a total of 48 NAIA Scholar All-Americans over his career.
