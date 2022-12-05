CORVALLIS, Ore. — The University of Providence’s Ashley Gooman was acknowledged as the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s wrestler of the week on Monday.
Gooman, a 116-pound wrestler from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, went 5-0 over the weekend at the Battle of the Rockies Open to win her weight bracket for the eighth-ranked Argos. The top-ranked 116-pound wrestler accumulated one decision, three technical falls and one pin.
