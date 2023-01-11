LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Providence women's wrestling team placed fifth at the NAIA National Duals on Saturday.
The Argos posted a record of 4-1 over the course of the two-day duals against the top teams in the nation, losing only to third-ranked Life University (Georgia).
The Argos started the duals Friday with a 33-14 win over No. 11 Iowa Wesleyan. Later Friday, the Argos battled No. 3 Life University, falling 33-10.
Saturday saw the Argos knock off Brewton-Parker (Georgia) 32-16. Providence then beat No. 7 Indiana Tech 30-15. The Argos defeated ninth-ranked Texas Wesleyan in the fifth-place match 25-22.
Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (143 pounds) finished the weekend 5-0 with four pins against ranked opponents. Erin Hikiji (101) was 4-0.
In a school press release, UP coach Matt Atwood said the tourney was great preparation for the rest of the season. The Argos (6-1) are at the Southern Oregon Duals in Ashland, Oregon, Saturday.
"Overall very happy with the girls. Going 4-1 against the best teams in the country is a huge deal," he said. "I hope they understand how close they were to a national title and come back strong this week for our dual with Southern Oregon, who is currently No. 1 and National Dual champs."
