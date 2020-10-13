CORVALLIS, Ore. — After claiming the first-ever Cascade Collegiate Conference women's wrestling championship last year, Menlo College was picked to repeat as the 2020-21 CCC Women’s Wrestling Coaches Preseason Poll was released Tuesday.
The Oaks grabbed seven first-place votes and 63 total points. Last year, Menlo won the championship as six individual Oaks won titles.
Southern Oregon University picked up one first-place vote and 55 total points in the poll after taking second at the league championships.
The University of Providence is third in the poll with 40 points, while Eastern Oregon University and Corban University tied for fourth with 37 points each. Life Pacific University (24 points), Simpson University (20 points) and Warner Pacific University (12 points) closed out the poll in spots six through eight, respectively.
This season's CCC championship tournament is scheduled to be held on Feb. 28, 2021, in Great Falls.
