LA GRANDE, Ore. — Casey Dobson of the University of Providence was recognized as the wrestler of the week by the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.

Dobson finished third at the season-opening Cowboy Open in the elite division at 157 pounds in Laramie, Wyoming, on Saturday. 

The redshirt senior from Great Falls is the first winner of the award this season. Dobson is ranked second at 157 pounds in the coaches poll and was seventh at 157 at last season's NAIA national tourney.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments