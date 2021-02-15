CORVALLIS, Ore. — The University of Providence’s Joel Avila was singled out as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's men’s wrestler of the week on Monday.
The junior from Indigo, California, is the 20th ranked wrestler in the NAIA coaches poll at 125 pounds. Avila helped the Argos achieve a victory over Northwest College (Wyoming) with a 15-3 major decision over Sterling Quinn, before posting a similar 15-3 major decision win over Montana State-Northern’s Kaleb Frank on Thursday in Great Falls.
