CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 10-ranked University of Providence’s KC Buday was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestler of the week on Monday.
Buday, a senior heavyweight from Great Falls, came up big for the Argos at the Southeastern Duals over the weekend and improved to 13-1 on the season. The fourth-ranked 285-pound grappler earned a 3-2 decision over defending champ and current No. 1 Gage Braun of Southeastern and posted a technical fall 22-6 over Wylie Dunn of Cumberlands (Kentucky) to clinch the dual win for Providence as a team.
