Shonn Roberts award

Shonn Roberts of Providence went 5-0 at the National Duals this past weekend.

 Providence College photo

LA GRANDE, Ore. – After going 5-0 in the National Duals in Kentucky last weekend, Providence wrestler Shonn Roberts is the Cascade Conference Red Lion Men's Wrestler of the Week.

Roberts, ranked third nationally at 149 pounds, won three matches over ranked opponents and led the Argos to a seventh-place finish in Louisville.

"This is pretty cool," Roberts said in a Providence press release. "It shows that I had a good week. This is a good stepping stone into what I want to accomplish this year. I want to continue to have fun and wrestle hard. I want to have the right attitude and the right effort every time and then try and win every match."

Roberts defeated Jalen Soto of Southeastern (Fla.) 11-2, No. 8 Tanner Abbas from Grandview (Iowa) 9-3, No. 18 Connor Gimson 9-0 from Indiana Tech, Austin Ramsey of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-0 and No. 12 Andreus Bond of Southeastern 9-0.

The Argos will travel to Marshall, Missouri, this weekend for the Missouri Valley Invite.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments