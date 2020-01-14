LA GRANDE, Ore. – After going 5-0 in the National Duals in Kentucky last weekend, Providence wrestler Shonn Roberts is the Cascade Conference Red Lion Men's Wrestler of the Week.
Roberts, ranked third nationally at 149 pounds, won three matches over ranked opponents and led the Argos to a seventh-place finish in Louisville.
"This is pretty cool," Roberts said in a Providence press release. "It shows that I had a good week. This is a good stepping stone into what I want to accomplish this year. I want to continue to have fun and wrestle hard. I want to have the right attitude and the right effort every time and then try and win every match."
Roberts defeated Jalen Soto of Southeastern (Fla.) 11-2, No. 8 Tanner Abbas from Grandview (Iowa) 9-3, No. 18 Connor Gimson 9-0 from Indiana Tech, Austin Ramsey of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-0 and No. 12 Andreus Bond of Southeastern 9-0.
The Argos will travel to Marshall, Missouri, this weekend for the Missouri Valley Invite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.