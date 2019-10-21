GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's wrestling team will have an intrasquad match at the McLaughlin Center on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
New interim head coach Steve Komac is excited to see where his team is at in preparation for the upcoming season. Fans are welcome to attend the scrimmage.
The Argos' first competition of the season is the Cowboy Open Nov. 2 in Laramie, Wyoming.
