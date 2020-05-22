GREAT FALLS – Great Falls High's Easton Shupe has announced that he will join his former high school coach Steve Komac and commit to Providence men's wrestling.
Shupe placed at the Montana state championships all four years in high school and was an instrumental part of the 2020 AA state champions. He was all-conference and named the Iron Man Award winner all four years in high school.
As a senior, he led his team in takedowns.
"Easton brings a wealth of experience and a good work ethic with him," Komac said. "I have known Easton a long time and he continues to become a better wrestler and a better student. Easton, like many other kids that fall in love with the sport, just aren't ready to stop working and competing after high school and has goals that he wants to accomplish. We are happy to have Easton joining us at UP."
Shupe plans to study health and physical education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.