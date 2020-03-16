University of Providence Argos logo

GREAT FALLS — Bozeman's Brock Rodrigues and Triston Fillmore of Annabella, Utah, have signed letters of intent to wrestle for Providence.

Rodrigues won the Class AA state title at 145 pounds last month. He also was third as a junior and sophomore.

"We are very excited that Brock chose to continue his wrestling career at the University of Providence," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "Brock is very athletic and very skilled. He is tough in all three positions of wrestling and I think he will make a great adjustment to college wrestling."

Fillmore was a state champion at 138 pounds and three-time state finalist at South Sevier High School in Annabella. He made the region finals four times, winning two.

"He brings with him a great work ethic and the desire to become a better wrestler," Komac said. "We feel Triston will help us continue to build our positive environment on and off the mat. We are extremely excited to see his potential put to work here at Providence."

