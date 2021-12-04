KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Providence's Ivy Navarro retained her spot as the top-ranked wrestler of the 101-pound weight class in the latest NAIA national rankings released Friday.
Navarro is one of six ranked Argos. Ashley Gooman is fourth at 116 pounds, Paige Respicio is fifth at 136 and Ivy's sister Ira Navarro is ranked eighth at 101.
Providence's Lana Hunt is 15th at 109 pounds and Sabrina Perez is 19th at 170. As a team, the Argos remained ranked 14th in the nation.
"Looking through the individual rankings, I still think there are a lot of areas where we can move up," Argos coach Matt Atwood said. "I think we're still missing a couple of girls that can creep into the rankings which would move us up a little more."
Navarro has won the Maverick Open and the Battle of the Rockies Tournament that UP hosted Friday. She lost her only match of the season in the final of the Missouri Valley Open to Olivia Shore of Tiffin, a NCAA Division II school.
"Ivy has been wrestling phenomenally," Atwood said. "She's been on and off the mat in 30 seconds nearly every time. The more big matches we can get her the better so we can get her prepared for nationals."
The Argos will get a chance to improve their ranking Saturday evening when they competes against top-ranked Southern Oregon in a dual.
"Our top girls need to continue to try and push the envelope," Atwood said. "We've lost a couple of girls to injuries who I think could help us. We're still getting into the swing of things and I expect us to continue to climb."
