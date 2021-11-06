GREAT FALLS – Providence women's basketball coach Bill Himmelberg recorded his 185th win as the Argos took down Corban 55-47 on Saturday.
Himmelberg, 185-151 over his 12-year career, surpassed Ray Dodds, who amassed 184 wins for the men's basketball program from 1967-1979.
"It's pretty special," Himmelberg said. "It says a lot about all the kids that chose the University of Providence. They are a pretty special group of girls that chose to come here, especially when we didn't have a winning tradition initially. It's nice that those girls chose us and picked us. It's a big accomplishment for all of them."
The Argos (6-1) allowed the Warriors (1-2) only four points in the first quarter and took a 30-12 lead heading into the break. Down 21 points entering the fourth, the Warriors cut the lead to six with 3:23 left.
"I thought we played a great three quarters," Himmelberg said. "That fourth quarter I thought we didn't come out ready to finish it. Corban was well-coached and made some good adjustments. We're going to have to be better and play all four quarters moving forward."
Emilee Maldonado and Reed Hazard both scored 14 points. Maldonado also added five steals and four assists, and Hazard added six rebounds. Shailie Burgess led the Warriors with a double-double, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Argos, who have won six straight games, will head to Washington next weekend for a three-game road trip. The first game will be against Evergreen State on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
