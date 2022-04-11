GREAT FALLS – Jeff Heimel, head coach of the Providence hockey team, announced his formal resignation Monday, effective June 30.
"After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to step away from coaching for the time being," Heimel said. "It's the right decision for me and my family. I want to thank Dave Gantt and Doug Hashley for a willingness to believe that a hockey program could be successful here. They've given the program a lot of support over the years. I'm looking forward to staying a part of the Great Falls community."
Heimel, who has been the head coach since the team's inception in the 2018-19 season, amassed a record of 54-37-3. He led the Argos to three ACHA Division II National Championship appearances and a Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League Championship title.
"We would like to thank Jeff for all he has done for Argo hockey and Argo athletics," athletic director Doug Hashley said. "He found success in our program in a short period of time and made the University of Providence a household name in the hockey realm. We wish him all the best moving forward in whatever comes his way."
Said Heimel: "It's been a really special time. From the beginning it was always a great fit. This community is a really special community. To play a part in growing hockey in Great Falls was a special experience."
Heimel the program's success was possible due to the support of his family and his faith.
"My wife, Megan, has been unbelievably supportive to me over the years," he said. "There's no words to describe her support - I'm so thankful for her. My kids have been my biggest fans. I'm going to miss those moments when the game would end and I would come out and would just get tackled by my kids. That's something that will always be special to me. I also have a very strong faith in God. Ultimately he's responsible for my success and failure and I'm grateful for all that He has given me."
Heimel had spent six years as head coach of the Great Falls Americans. Over eight years in the junior hockey ranks he recorded a record of 255-119-25.
Heimel used the relationships he had made with players in the junior hockey ranks as he began to recruit for the Argos. Several players who have played for the Argos during Heimel's tenure also played under him with the Americans.
"We started something and we hoped it was going to go well," Heimel said. "Then we got this group of guys that made the experience that much better. It's been a pleasure coaching them. They earned so much of what we accomplished. To do what we did was special. It was a group effort. There's so much that goes into that that I'm proud of. It was a pleasure to be a part of it. There's so much there that they should be proud of. I am certainly thrilled to have been a part of that ride. It was a really special time for me."
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
