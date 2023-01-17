CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eighth-ranked University of Providence's Joel Avila was honored on Monday as the Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestler of the week.
Avila is a 133-pound senior wrestler from Indio, California, and is ranked ninth in the NAIA and has an undefeated record. He is 14-0 overall and 8-0 in duals.
Over the weekend in a 18-15 dual victory over No. 10 Eastern Oregon, Avila won by a 6-3 decision against 19th-ranked Zach Mauras.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.