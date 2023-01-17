CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eighth-ranked University of Providence's Joel Avila was honored on Monday as the Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestler of the week.

Avila is a 133-pound senior wrestler from Indio, California, and is ranked ninth in the NAIA and has an undefeated record. He is 14-0 overall and 8-0 in duals. 

Over the weekend in a 18-15 dual victory over No. 10 Eastern Oregon, Avila won by a 6-3 decision against 19th-ranked Zach Mauras. 

Tags

Load comments