JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Providence's Ivy and Ira Navarro each earned All-American status after the first day of the NAIA National Invitational on Friday.
The sisters are among eight Argos wrestlers at the Invitational.
"They both expected to be All-Americans and they rightfully should be," UP women's wrestling coach Matt Atwood said. "They wrestled really well. We're getting the performance out of those two that we expected."
Ivy Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the 101-pound class, won all three of her matches 10-0 on Friday. She is in the semifinals of the bracket and will wrestle No. 7 Madison Brown of Texas Wesleyan on Saturday morning.
"She's been pretty dominant," Atwood said. "Ivy has been laser focused all weekend. She's been doing well. She's beaten some good girls and beaten them pretty well."
Ira Navarro lost to top-seeded Nina Pham of Wayland Baptist then defeated No. 2 Elizabeth Dosado of Cumberland), who was upset in the first round. Navarro won two more matches in the consolation bracket to earn All-American recognition.
"I thought Ira had a chance against Nina," Atwood said. "That girl is the real deal and Ira wrestled really well against her. Then she took on the second-ranked girl and beat her. She's been doing really, really well."
Of the six other wrestlers, Stasia Hardin was the closest to becoming an All-American. After losing her first match in the 155-pound class, she defeated Joycelyn Katcheak of Jamestown before falling to Dempsi Talkington of Eastern Oregon in the blood round.
Though the Argos didn't have as much season experience as some of the wrestlers they faced due to COVID-19, the coaching staff was pleased with the performance. Of the eight Argos wrestlers at the national tournament, Atwood expects all but one to return.
"We didn't have time to make any of the adjustments that we needed throughout the year," Atwood said. "A lot of the girls that we wrestled against today had 30 or 40 matches on the season. The fact that we had only a couple doesn't help things. We didn't have much of an opportunity to make changes throughout the year. But even with those odds against us we fought back we rallied hard. And against tough competition. I love how we competed."
