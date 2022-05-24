KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Parker Esary and Emilee Maldonado were recognized with a prestigious honor Monday after learning that their jerseys will be displayed in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame's "Ring of Honor" in recognition of their outstanding play for the 2021-22 season.
Carroll's Dani Wagner learned of the same honor last week.
The Ring of Honor features more than 100 jerseys that hang from the rafters in the back rotunda at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in in Knoxville. The display includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season.
The Ring of Honor has displayed jerseys from some of the best players in the world, including Sue Bird, Cheryl Miller, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum and Breanna Stewart.
"I'm super excited for them," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "It's an honor to get a jersey hung up in there but to have two at the same time is pretty special. Anytime you get to see your name next to Candace Parker, Cheryl Miller and other icons of women's basketball, it's a pretty special thing. I'm excited for the girls and it'll be fun to see their jerseys in the Hall of Fame."
Maldonado saw her jersey hung in the Hall of Fame during the 2019-20 season after a dominant sophomore season. Erin Legel, the all-time leading scorer for the Argos, had her jersey hung during the 2016-17 season and current assistant coach Stephanie McDonagh saw hers during the 2018-19 campaign.
"We've built our program up in the last 12 years," Himmelberg said. "It's just gotten better and better and better. It's exciting to see how it's grown. We've had a few players that have set our program a part and made a big difference for us."
Esary averaged 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the squad while shooting a conference-high 59.2% from the field. She finished fourth in the conference in both scoring and rebounding and earned a spot on the Frontier Conference first team, an accomplishment she has earned five times.
She was also a second-team All-American this season, capping the unique distinction of becoming a five-time All-American.
Esary also graduated with her name all over the Argo record books — she joined the 2,000-point club Jan. 29 and finished two points shy of the program's career scoring record with 2,127 points. She recorded the most rebounds in program history (1,228) and finished with 43 double-doubles, one short of the program record.
Maldonado averaged a team-high 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She shot 42.5% from the floor and an incredible 42.1% from the 3-point line. She finished second in the Frontier Conference in assists and third in scoring and 3-point percentage and was first-team all-conference for the fourth time.
Maldonado was also a second-team All-American, marking the fourth time she's been named an All-American. She broke the school record for career assists (669) in her final game. She finished third in career steals (223) and joined Esary in the 2,000-point club Feb. 5. She finished her career ranked third on the all-time scoring list with 2,113 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.