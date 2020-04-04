Darko-Kelly

Providence's Zaccheus Darko-Kelly is among 14 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award. 

 UNIVERSITY OF PROVIDENCE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zaccheus Darko-Kelly of the Providence men's basketball team is one of 14 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award, Small College Basketball announced Saturday.

Darko-Kelly is one of four NAIA finalists for the award and one of two NAIA Division I players.

Darko-Kelly, a Missoula Sentinel graduate who started his collegiate career at Montana Western, was previously named to the Top 100, 50 and 25 Watch List. The honor is given to the top small college basketball player in the country from among 1,100 schools from NCAA Division II and III, NAIA Division I and II, NCCAA and the USCAA levels.

The committee takes season stats, individual achievements and awards, personal character and team success into its decision.

"This is such a great honor to be a finalist for the Bevo Francis Award," Providence coach Steve Keller said in a UP news release. "It's another accomplishment to add to his resume after what he's done for our team this year. I'm very proud of what he's accomplished and what he has yet to accomplish. To be one of 14 players of all those levels, that's pretty amazing. That's incredible."

Darko-Kelly is the first Providence player to earn first-team All-American. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks a game.

Darko-Kelly ranked fourth nationally in scoring, sixth in assists (177), seventh in points per game, seventh in total steals (72), ninth in assists per game and 10th in steals per game.

Darko-Kelly is the first men's basketball player in NAIA history to win the NAIA Player of the Week Award three times in a row.

Darko-Kelly also broke the Providence single-season scoring record with 701. He was the Frontier Conference Player of the Year.

A finalist will be chosen at 5 p.m. Monday.

The 14 finalists:

Chris Coffey, Sr., Georgetown College (Ky.)

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Jr., Providence 

Jhonathan Dunn, Sr., Southern Nazarene (Okla.)

Brett Hanson, Sr., Florida Southern

Ryan Hawkins, Jr., Northwest Missouri State

Trevor Hudgins, So., Northwest Missouri State

Kyle Mangas, Jr., Indiana Wesleyan

Cam Martin, Jr., Missouri Southern

Mark Matthews, Sr., Nova Southeastern (Fla.)

Selom Mawugbe, Sr., Azusa Pacific (Calif.)

Nic Reed, Sr., Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

Jake Ross, Sr., Springfield (Mass.)

Andrew Sischo, Jr., Daemen (N.Y.)

Nate West, Sr., LeTourneau (Texas)

