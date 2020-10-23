GREAT FALLS — Providence men's basketball player Zaccheus Darko-Kelly has been selected as an NAIA Preseason All-American by Basketball Times magazine.
Darko-Kelly is one of 20 players on the list. Jovan Sljivancanin of Carroll is the only other Frontier Conference player.
"It's a great honor for him," Argos coach Steve Keller said in a UP press release. "He's been in that mix since last year. I'm glad to see him get the recognition he deserves."
As a junior, Darko-Kelly averaged 22.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor and 43% from beyond the 3-point arc. He was the Frontier Conference Player of the Year and also the league's player of the week six times.
Darko-Kelly was the first player in NAIA history to win National Player of the Week three times in a row. After the season, he was a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Bevo Francis Award, given to the top player among all small college basketball programs.
The magazine also released a preseason Top 20 poll and has the Argos ranked ninth. In the official NAIA Preseason Top 25, Providence is 11th and Carroll is 21st.
"It's a nice honor for our program that people nationally are thinking of us," Keller said in the release. "It means there's a lot of respect out there for our program that we're trying to build."
