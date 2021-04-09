KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Zaccheus Darko-Kelly of the Providence men's basketball team was selected as an All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday for the second straight season.
Darko-Kelly is one of 12 All-Americans. He is the only player from the Frontier Conference on the team.
"What another great honor for him," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "He's had a great career here for two years. He deserves it. It's even more of an honor than last year because last year there were ten guys per division. This year there's only 12 guys total out of everybody. I think it's an even bigger honor that he's included in this group."
The All-American award is one of several honors Darko-Kelly has received this season. He is a first-team All-American for the second straight season and is the Frontier Conference Player of the Year.
For the second straight season, Darko-Kelly led the Argos in every statistical category. He averaged 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 46.8% from the field, 32.3% from three and 90.5% from the free throw line.
Darko-Kelly led the conference in free throw percentage (90.5%), rebounds per game (9.4) and defensive rebounds per game (8.2) and was second in scoring (18.4 ppg), assists per game (5.2) and blocks per game (1.26). He also tied for the lead in most double-doubles with nine.
Nationally, he ranked sixth in free throw percentage, 10th in rebounds per game and 16th in assists per game.
"He just does a little bit of everything," Keller said. "He led us in all statistical categories. That pretty much explains what he does. He's put a lot of work in for it which is going to continue to pay off for him down the road."
The best part about him, according to Keller, is his character.
"We've been together for six years," he said. "He means everything to me. The greatest thing about him is that he's a good teammate, he' s a good human being and he makes the others around him better. That's his legacy. He's had a heck of a career in the Frontier Conference."
The NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game.
The NABC has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.