GREAT FALLS — Kelsey Shaver and Jensyn Turner combined for 30 kills Saturday afternoon as No. 19-ranked Providence ousted Rocky Mountain College 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 in the semifinals of the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament.
Providence (24-6) went on to sweep top-seeded Montana Tech (25-7) 3-0 in the championship match later Saturday night. Providence earned the conference's automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament in the process.
Against Rocky, Shaver finished with 18 kills and 14 digs for the second-seeded Argos. Turner wound up with 12.
Providence, which has won its last six matches, also received 25 digs from Sacha Legros, plus a double-double of 44 assists and 10 digs from Cydney Finberg-Roberts.
Third-seeded Rocky (19-12) was led by the nine kills of Daniella Russell. Teammate Miranda Gallagher added eight.
Natalie Hilderman notched another double-double of 28 assists and 13 digs. Ayla Embry came through with a team-high 22 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.