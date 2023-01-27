agate Scoreboard: Men's wrestling results Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern Oregon 21, Providence 15(Thursday) 125: Deven Altenburg - Lasher (UP) over Mikey Ladkani (SOOR) (Dec 2-1) 133: Simon Graeber (SOOR) over Eli Abercrombie (UP) (Fall 2:17) 141: Evan Potter (SOOR) over Caleb Birdwell (UP) (Dec 6-0) 149: Aaron Gandara (SOOR) over Dougie Swanson (UP) (Dec 4-0) 157: Dylan Straley (SOOR) over Aden Graves (UP) (Dec 5-3) 165: Bridger Hall (UP) over Ayden Wolgamott (SOOR) (Dec 8-2) 174: Alex Hernandez (SOOR) over Abel Nava (UP) (Dec 3-2) 184: Sawyer Hobbs (UP) over Kabb Christensen (SOOR) (Fall 1:21) 197: Andrew Herrera (SOOR) over Liam Swanson (UP) (SV-1 4-2) 285: KC Buday (UP) over Antonio Garcia (SOOR) (Dec 2-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Providence Men's Wrestling Providence Argos Naia Men's Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana Lady Griz upset Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers Carroll women break tie in standings, beat Rocky Mountain College; Andrew Cook, Jonny Hillman lead Saints past Battlin' Bears New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State
