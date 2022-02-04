NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Poll
Jan. 27
Top-five teams: Life University 183, Campbellsville University 172, Southern Oregon 171, Grand View 155, Texas Wesleyan 150. Other: 12th, Providence 81.
Top-ranked wrestlers
and ranked UP wrestlers
101: Ivy Navarro, Providence. 11th, Ira Navarro, UP.
109: Peyton Prussin, Life University (Ga.). 13th, Lana Hunt, UP.
116: McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky). 5th, Ashley Gooman, UP.
123: Nichole Moore, Baker (Kan.). T9, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon.
130: Nanea Estrella, Menlo (Calif.).
136: Aliyah Yates, Cumberlands (Ky.). 4th, Paige Respicio, UP.
143: Destiny Lyng, Oklahoma City. 18th, Morgan Mackey, UP.
155: Sienna Ramirez, Southern Oregon.
170: Abby McIntyre, Grand View (Iowa).
191: Kelani Corbett, Lyon College (Ark.). 14, Alexis Tupuola, UP.
