NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Poll

Jan. 27

Top-five teams: Life University 183, Campbellsville University 172, Southern Oregon 171, Grand View 155, Texas Wesleyan 150. Other: 12th, Providence 81.

Top-ranked wrestlers

and ranked UP wrestlers

101: Ivy Navarro, Providence. 11th, Ira Navarro, UP. 

109: Peyton Prussin, Life University (Ga.). 13th, Lana Hunt, UP.

116: McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky). 5th, Ashley Gooman, UP. 

123: Nichole Moore, Baker (Kan.). T9, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

130: Nanea Estrella, Menlo (Calif.).

136: Aliyah Yates, Cumberlands (Ky.). 4th, Paige Respicio, UP.

143: Destiny Lyng, Oklahoma City. 18th, Morgan Mackey, UP. 

155: Sienna Ramirez, Southern Oregon.

170: Abby McIntyre, Grand View (Iowa). 

191: Kelani Corbett, Lyon College (Ark.). 14, Alexis Tupuola, UP. 

Tags

Load comments