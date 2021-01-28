NAIA Women's Wrestling Poll

Jan. 28

Top-five teams: Life University 200, Campbellsville University 168, Wayland Baptist 165, Grand View 135, Southern Oregon 132. Others: 16, University of Providence 55.

Individuals

101: 1, Nina Pham, Wayland Baptist. 3, Iverly Navarro, UP; 7, Ira Navarro, UP. 

109: 1, McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky).15, Lana Hunt, UP. 

116: 1, Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.).

123: 1, Julia Vidallion, Life. 8, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon; 20, Kaelyn Siason, UP. 

130: Briana Kellin, Life.

136: Desiree Zavala, Wayland Baptist.

143: Sydney Freund, Oklahoma City. 15, Jenna Awana, UP. 

155: Alexis Gomez, Grand View. 19, Anastasia Rose Hardin, UP. 

170: Alexandra Castillo, Campbellsville. 14, Sabrina Perez, UP; 20, Elena Enriquez, UP. 

191: Agatha Andrews, Jamestown (N.D.).

