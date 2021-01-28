NAIA Women's Wrestling Poll
Jan. 28
Top-five teams: Life University 200, Campbellsville University 168, Wayland Baptist 165, Grand View 135, Southern Oregon 132. Others: 16, University of Providence 55.
Individuals
101: 1, Nina Pham, Wayland Baptist. 3, Iverly Navarro, UP; 7, Ira Navarro, UP.
109: 1, McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky).15, Lana Hunt, UP.
116: 1, Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.).
123: 1, Julia Vidallion, Life. 8, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon; 20, Kaelyn Siason, UP.
130: Briana Kellin, Life.
136: Desiree Zavala, Wayland Baptist.
143: Sydney Freund, Oklahoma City. 15, Jenna Awana, UP.
155: Alexis Gomez, Grand View. 19, Anastasia Rose Hardin, UP.
170: Alexandra Castillo, Campbellsville. 14, Sabrina Perez, UP; 20, Elena Enriquez, UP.
191: Agatha Andrews, Jamestown (N.D.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.