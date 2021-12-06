NAIA Coaches Poll
Top-five teams: Southern Oregon 172, Life University 171, Grand View 170, Campbellsville University 159, Texas Wesleyan 147. Other: 14th, Providence 72.
Top-ranked wrestlers
and ranked UP wrestlers
101: Ivy Navarro, Providence. 8th, Ira Navarro, UP.
109: Peyton Prussin, Life University (Ga.). 15th, Lana Hunt.
116: Alleida Martinez, Menlo College (Calif). 4th, Ashley Gooman, UP.
123: Katlyn Pizzo, Campbellsville University (Ky). T7, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon.
130: Angela Vitiritti, Campbellsville University (Ky).
136: Gracie Figueroa, Menlo College (Calif). 5th, Paige Respicio.
143: Destiny Lyng, Oklahoma City University.
155: Sienna Ramirez, Southern Oregon.
170: Brittyn Corbishley, Texas Wesleyan. 19th, Sabrina Perez.
191: Kelani Corbett, Lyon College (Ark.).
