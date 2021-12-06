NAIA Coaches Poll

Top-five teams: Southern Oregon 172, Life University 171, Grand View 170, Campbellsville University 159, Texas Wesleyan 147. Other: 14th, Providence 72.

Top-ranked wrestlers

and ranked UP wrestlers

101: Ivy Navarro, Providence. 8th, Ira Navarro, UP. 

109: Peyton Prussin, Life University (Ga.). 15th, Lana Hunt.

116: Alleida Martinez, Menlo College (Calif). 4th, Ashley Gooman, UP. 

123: Katlyn Pizzo, Campbellsville University (Ky). T7, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

130: Angela Vitiritti, Campbellsville University (Ky).

136: Gracie Figueroa, Menlo College (Calif). 5th, Paige Respicio.

143: Destiny Lyng, Oklahoma City University.

155: Sienna Ramirez, Southern Oregon.

170: Brittyn Corbishley, Texas Wesleyan. 19th, Sabrina Perez. 

191: Kelani Corbett, Lyon College (Ark.).

