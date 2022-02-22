GREAT FALLS – If you want to conduct a women’s collegiate wrestling program in Montana, you have to search far and wide for talent, since until recently the state didn’t send many girls to the mat.
That’s why the University of Providence, the only college in Montana to sponsor wrestling for women, has gone all the way to Hawaii to build a lineup that is ranked No. 10 in the nation for NAIA schools.
The Argos currently list nine Hawaii natives on their wrestling roster, headed by senior 101-pounder Ivy Navarro, named recently as the NAIA Wrestler of the Week after she won her weight class at the Grand View (Iowa) Open. Navarro improved her record to 19-1 heading into next week’s Cascade Collegiate Conference championships Sunday at UP’s McLaughlin Center.
After that meet, the Argos will head for the NAIA National Invitational on March 11-12 in Jamestown, North Dakota, where Navarro will be favored to win her first national title.
“I’ve got a good chance to win this year,” said Navarro, 22, who finished second at 101 pounds last year. The 2021 champion has moved up a weight class, and Navarro has already defeated the No. 2, 4 and 6 ranked wrestlers in the NAIA ranks. Her only loss this season came against Olivia Shore of Tiffin (Ohio) at the Missouri Valley Open. Shore is ranked No. 1 among NCAA Division I wrestlers.
“Ivy probably should have won that match but some stuff happened the last minute,” said UP coach Matt Atwood. “She’s been deserving of the (national) recognition all season. She has dominated everybody in the country that she has needed to prove she is No. 1.”
Navarro and her Hawaiian teammates are products of a long tradition in the Pacific islands.
“Hawaii was the first state to have high school wrestling for girls,” said Navarro, who wasn’t even born when the first Hawaiian girls took to the mat in 1998.
“I started club wrestling in seventh grade,” she added. She competed all four years in high school in Lahaina, earning one state championship and placing three other years. Ironically, she lost in the state-title match her senior year to Ashley Gooman, who is currently a teammate and the Argos’ top athlete at 116 pounds. Gooman and Ivy’s younger sister, Ira, are her usual practice partners and both are likely place-winners at the CCC and national tournaments.
The Navarro sisters were recruited to UP by previous coach Carlene Sluberski after competing at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. Atwood, who replaced Sluberski in December of 2020, brought five of the Hawaiian athletes with him from his previous post at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
“The Hawaiian kids tend to stick together,” said Atwood, who also has 11 West Coast athletes on his team — five from California and three each from Oregon and Washington.
“States like Hawaii and California, along with Texas, are probably turning out the most female wrestlers,” said Atwood.
The Montana High School Association didn’t sanction female wrestling teams until two years ago, although a few girls competed against boys the past decade. Atwood has four Montana natives among the 32 women in his program, including 2021 state champions Skylar Connelly of Valier at 130 pounds and Sophia Dulin of Baker at 155.
“The state made a huge jump this year over the first year,” said Atwood. “There might have been 300 girls competing at the state meet in Billings.”
Atwood has already signed local athletes Lily Grismer of Cascade and Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank to scholarship offers. He expects about 10 high school prospects to visit next weekend when the CCC tournament is conducted.
“I think we’ll have close to 40, 45 wrestlers in our program next season, and maybe 10 of them will be from Montana,” he said. All the athletes are on some kind of scholarship aid, he said.
The women share the Argo Wrestling Center on the east side of campus with the men’s program, and the females have agreed to practice at 6 a.m. each day, with the guys working out after school.
“That way the girls can get practice over before class and they can have jobs if they want,” said Atwood.
This will be the final season of competitive wrestling for Ivy Navarro, who also plans to travel to Las Vegas in April for the U.S. Open. But her involvement with the mat sport may be just beginning.
“I plan to teach physical education and coach wrestling after I graduate,” said Navarro.
“We’re hoping to have Ivy help the program next year,” said Atwood.
“And if she wins a national championship, that would be a huge boost for recruiting,” he added.
The Argos have already identified the 12 wrestlers (in 10 weight class) who will compete at the NAIA nationals, which are called an “invitational” because not enough schools are sponsoring the sport. Atwood said there have to be at least 40 schools competing to qualify as a true national event. He expects that number to occur as soon as the COVID-19 issue is resolved.
