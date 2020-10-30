GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's soccer program announced the signing of Wade Jacobs of Sheridan, Wyoming, Friday.

Jacobs transferred from Sheridan (Wyo.) College and will join the program in the spring. Originally from Sheridan, he played football and hockey alongside soccer in high school.

"What caught our eye was his work ethic," interim head coach Danny Burstein said in a UP press release. "He has a determination within that's helped him through the adversity he has faced. We value that kind of personality. His overall athleticism will allow him to be (a) versatile player and fill in in many positions on the field."

In late June it was announced that Sheridan was cutting its entire Division I athletic programs.

