GREAT FALLS — Catcher Azia Umphrey of St. Ignatius has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Providence, the Frontier Conference school announced Friday morning
Umphrey was an all-state catcher for the Mission-Arlee-Charlo co-op. As a junior, she led her team with 20 home runs and was first-team all-state and all-conference.
Umphrey also was a three-state athlete, playing basketball and volleyball for Mission.
"Azia has a strong bat and can play numerous positions on the field," Argos softball coach Joey Egan said. "Her athleticism and grit will help our team tremendously. We are excited to have her at UP."
The Argos also signed outfielder/pitcher Aspen Ryan from Filer, Idaho, and catcher/infielder Kassidy Hamilton of Puyallup, Washington.
Ryan was batting .800 and leading her team in hits, home runs and RBIs for Idaho's spring season was cut short by the coronavirus.
"She will bring speed to our outfield, power and speed to our offense and will be a dominant presence on the field for us," Egan said. "She is extremely competitive, driven and will fit in great at UP."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.