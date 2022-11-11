GREAT FALLS – College basketball teams normally don’t look forward to long road trips, since it’s more difficult to win games when you’re facing unfamiliar opponents in unfamiliar surroundings.
But the longest road trip the Providence Argos have ever undertaken may turn out to be the most memorable and rewarding of their young lives. And it had nothing to do with wins or losses.
The UP women’s basketball squad recently returned from a week-long excursion to Merida, Mexico, where the Argos represented USA Basketball at the FISU Americas Games. The fact that UP compiled a 3-2 record against teams from Brazil, Argentina and host Mexico was secondary to the experience of making new international friends.
“Just experiencing the culture was the coolest thing,” said UP senior guard Brooklyn Harn, the Frontier Conference Player of the Week in late October after leading the Argos to victories in their first two games.
“We were pretty vicious opponents on the court, but everyone was so welcoming and kind and caring when the games were over.”
Providence was the first NAIA program to represent the U.S. at the biannual games, which resemble the World University Games, although only teams from South America, Central America, Canada and the U.S. are involved. The Argos got an opportunity to participate because coach Bill Himmelberg received an invitation from a friend who works for USA Basketball.
“Normally they send a team like Baylor or UConn,” Himmelberg said. “The event is usually held in the summer, but last winter they moved the dates to October, so the NCAA schools already were booked up.
“An old friend who coaches at Vanguard University in California recommended us to Nels Hawkinson, who serves on the women’s basketball coaches’ board. He knew we had taken teams to the NAIA Tournament and he knew we had good kids who would be good ambassadors … I said yes and our school’s administration supported us so it all came together.”
Himmelberg, a longtime restaurant operator and member of the Great Falls business community, raised all the funds privately to handle travel expenses for a party of 24 people. The team left Oct. 18 and returned Oct. 26, and stayed in an Olympic village environment on the Yucatan Peninsula. While they were there, the Argos visited Mayan ruins and a historical pyramid, among other trips.
“We traded lots of pins and t-shirts and jerseys with other teams and made friends on social media,” Harn said.
“The people treated us like heroes,” Himmelberg added. “They wanted anything that had USA written on it.”
The on-court experience was not like the basketball the Argos are familiar with in the Frontier Conference, however.
“Really physical,” Himmelberg said.
“More like prison ball or rugby matches,” Harn said with a smile.
The Argos played by international rules, which feature an 8-second backcourt rule, a 24-second shot clock and a wider lane. But adjusting to the officiating was harder than adjusting to a faster pace, said the coach.
“Early on it was obvious that the way we were taught to play wasn’t the way the games were called,” he said. “What was illegal here was fine down there.”
Himmelberg said the impact of the road trip will last much longer than the bumps and bruises, or the disappointment of losing to Mexico in the gold medal game.
“We are never going to have an experience like this again,” he said. “The chance to represent your country is something special, you don’t get to do in your lifetime … unless you’re in the military. That’s the biggest thing we are going to take away.”
Once the Argos got their feet on the ground, the schedule became even more challenging. UP lost to No. 1-ranked Thomas More last Saturday, then fell in an exhibition game Monday at Montana State, an NCAA program that’s expected to win the Big Sky Conference. The Argos also have an exhibition game next Tuesday against the Montana Lady Griz in Missoula.
“We’re a young team that just lost two of the greatest players in program history (Emilee Maldanado and Parker Esary),” Himmelberg said. “All the travel we’ve done is bringing us tighter together."
