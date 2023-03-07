BOISE — Chelsey Gregg’s coaching journey to pulling off the upset of the 2023 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament started nearly 15 years ago in Great Falls.
The Portland State head coach got her first full-time coaching job at what was then the University of Great Falls and is now the University of Providence. Now in her second year leading a program, she announced her arrival in the Big Sky when her seventh-seeded Vikings upset No. 2 Montana State, the defending champions, in the quarterfinals Sunday.
The time in Great Falls from August 2009 to July 2013 was a short but eye-opening experience for Gregg, who is married to Cut Bank native Keithan Gregg and has roots through eastern Montana. Her mother is the former Colleen McGinnis of Sidney, and her cousin Michael McGinnis was a safety for the Montana Grizzlies football team in recent years.
Gregg’s four years working under Shawn Chaffin and then Bill Himmelberg broadened her perspective on running a basketball program. Her only other experience had come from playing at another NAIA school, Southern Oregon University, where she was the Cascade Collegiate Conference MVP and an All-American.
“I had only seen it done one way,” Gregg said ahead of PSU’s semifinal against No. 3 Sacramento State 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I had played for the same coach all my four years. I really enjoyed our style and we had success with that. I was able to bring that experience to Great Falls. But I got to see a different way of how to do things. Neither good or bad. I always say that there’s different ways to win and run programs.
“I think my time in Great Falls really showed me just different ways to do things and a lot of behind the scenes stuff. At the time, they had a JV program, and I got to coach that a little bit too. That was an awesome opportunity to get quote-unquote some head coaching experience without really getting that first job as a head coach.”
Gregg had originally gone to college to get into the medical field but switched over to physical education because the four-hour lab classes weren’t allowing her to get as much time in the gym as she would’ve liked. She stayed at Southern Oregon University for one season as a student assistant after her playing career and then landed in Great Falls for school.
She was pursuing a master’s degree in secondary education in case she might become a high school teacher and coach. She served as a special education paraprofessional at West Elementary while teaching and coaching. She even did student teaching for a freshman health and PE class at Great Falls CMR with Lindsey (Graham) Gustafson.
Himmelberg, who is now the winningest coach in Providence history, elevated Gregg from grad assistant to assistant coach when he was promoted to head coach prior to the 2010-11 season. The increase in responsibilities aided her growth as a coach.
“At that time, Great Falls was a lot different,” Gregg said. “We weren’t making a whole lot back in the day. We had one full-time assistant. It looks different now, which I’m glad for them.
“I had an opportunity to do a lot of hands-on stuff: scouting, budget, travel, recruiting. Bill really allowed me to get my hands in everything. It was a good four years while I was there. I learned a lot.”
Looking for a head coach job, Gregg applied for the women’s basketball job at Montana Western in 2012. She was a finalist, she said, but lost out to Lindsay Woolley, who won the 2019 NAIA coach of the year award and a national title.
Gregg returned to SOU in 2013 to become an assistant coach for her former college coach, Lynn Kennedy. She spent two years there before she followed Kennedy to Portland State, first as an assistant in 2015-16 and then being promoted to associate head coach, helping lead the Vikings to the NCAA tournament in 2019.
When Kennedy left, Gregg was chosen to be the next head coach in the spring of 2021. Now 10 years since she left Montana, it’s still hard for her to say if she knew for a fact that she’d one day become a Division I head coach.
“I think some people have the 5-year plan, the 10-year plan, I also lean a lot on faith,” she said. “I think that I had ideas. I didn't know when. I thought that I was capable but I needed a little bit of a push I think too. When the opportunity presented itself at Portland State to apply and have an athletic director chose me after a national search, I think that gave me a lot of confidence moving forward.
“I really enjoyed my time as an assistant. I thought I was good at the relationship piece, really tried to build relationships with our players and was good at the recruiting piece of that. I miss sometimes not having players in my office like they used to. Being a head coach is different.”
Gregg (née Zimmerman) — who was born in Minot, North Dakota, and primarily raised in Monroe, Washington — feels becoming a mother has softened her up as a coach. It’s made her more empathetic toward her players and helped her better relate to parents in recruiting.
She met her husband Keithan, a former Providence basketball player, when he was an assistant coach for the men’s team and she was an assistant for the women’s team. Keithan is now PSU’s associate head coach. They have a 3-year-old son, Oliver, and are expecting a baby girl due Aug. 2.
“I’m the kind of player, person and leader that it was black and white when I played,” Gregg said. “I was like, I don’t understand why everybody doesn’t have the same passion. Why aren’t you in the gym all the time? Why don’t you want to put up the shots?
“I think I’ve learned a little bit more on the relationship piece. If you force their hand on things, I just don’t think it’s complete buy-in. That’s what I’ve focused on the last two years.”
Gregg’s preaching of the four R’s — relational, resilient, reliable and ready — helped her develop bonds with her players even though her first season was void of much on-court success. The Vikings went 5-24 overall and 0-20 in conference play but turned that around to 13-15, 8-10 in the regular season this year.
Esmeralda Morales became a second-team all-conference player this year under Gregg. She hit six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points in the win over Montana State.
“She never gave up on us and we never gave up on her,” Esmeralda said of Gregg. “We knew last year was a hard one but it didn’t matter. It was a new year, new team and she gave us the book, she told us here, this is what we need to do. We listened and it helps to know that she’s right there behind our backs. She’s there to support us and to care for us.”
The Vikings have now won back-to-back games in the Big Sky tournament after they were a quick out last year, losing 75-52 in the first round against Idaho. Prior to beating MSU, they took down No. 8 Idaho State 73-58 in the first round Saturday.
Jada Lewis, the only senior in a starting lineup with three sophomores and one junior, praised Gregg for never wavering. She poured in 17 points while hitting five triples against MSU, a team that had beat PSU 63-34 on Feb. 25.
“I think she’s staying true to what we’re doing,” Lewis said. "Since day one, she’s always been about the same thing. I think that’s really helped us. When we would fall down, we would get lifted back up just by what we’re true to. Just staying to what we do, we never switched up, she never switched up. That’s great to see.”
