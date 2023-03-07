Portland State Chelsey Gregg

Portland State head coach Chelsey Gregg coaches in a women's college basketball game. Gregg, who has roots in eastern Montana and coached in Great Falls, pulled the upset of the 2023 Big Sky tournament when her No. 7 Vikings beat No. 2 Montana State in quarterfinals Sunday.

 Scott Larson, Portland State Athletics

BOISE — Chelsey Gregg’s coaching journey to pulling off the upset of the 2023 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament started nearly 15 years ago in Great Falls.

The Portland State head coach got her first full-time coaching job at what was then the University of Great Falls and is now the University of Providence. Now in her second year leading a program, she announced her arrival in the Big Sky when her seventh-seeded Vikings upset No. 2 Montana State, the defending champions, in the quarterfinals Sunday.

