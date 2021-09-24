KIRKLAND, Wash. – Two late goals decided Friday's game between the Providence women's soccer team and Northwest.
Held scoreless for the majority of the game, the Eagles' (3-5-1, 2-1) Gracie VanAssche found the back of the net in the 86th minute off an assist from Halley Marschall. Three minutes later, Olivia Morris converted a penalty kick to give for a 2-0 victory.
"We fought like crazy," Argos coach Heather Blandford said. "We went into this game wanting to show up and work hard and be there for each other. That's exactly what we did. We worked hard, we worked as a unit, we were very well organized, and defensively we were hard to break down. Those late goals were tough, but I couldn't be more proud of what we did out there."
The Eagles outshot the Argos (0-5, 0-2) 32-4. Of the four shots attempted, Dani Chang and Violet Johnson managed to one each on target.
The Argos take on Evergreen State at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"We have to build on the things that we were great at today," Blandford said. "We're tired certainly, but they also played a game today. That turnaround is the same for both teams. The team that comes out tomorrow and gives everything they have will be the team that finds success, and we want that to be us."
