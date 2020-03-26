KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two players from the Providence women's basketball team have been named all-Americans by the NAIA.
Parker Esary is a second-team choice and Emilee Maldonado is a third-team all-American.
"I'm super excited that our girls have been recognized like that," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "I thought especially after the run we went on at the end of the season that they are deserving. They were great all year. It says a lot about our program in general."
Esary was honorable mention the past two seasons. She is the fourth Argo to be named to the second team.
Esary, who was chosen first-team all-Frontier Conference last week, averaged a team-high 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She led the Frontier in field goal percentage (63.4%) by a wide margin and also ranked third in scoring and fourth in rebounding.
She also eclipsed the 1,000-point club for her career Dec. 18.
"Parker was great all year," Himmelberg said. "She just continued to get better and better. Her leadership the last ten games of the year was just amazing. Everybody rallied around her. We ran a lot of our offense through her. It was a pretty spectacular year for her."
Maldonado was was a second-team all-American as a sophomore and is the second Argo ever to be named to the third team. She averaged 14.0 points and 4.9 assists on the season.
Maldonado led the Frontier in assists and ranked fifth in scoring. She also was named first-team all-conference and also has surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
