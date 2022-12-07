GREAT FALLS - Alicia Oatis scored 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the University of Providence women past Briercrest College (Canada) 96-39 Wednesday afternoon in front of more than 500 screaming sixth graders at the McLaughlin Center. The annual Field Trip game brought in classes from area middle schools.
Oatis finished 8 of 12 shooting and was joined in double figures by Delaney Pink (13), Brooklyn Harn (12), Katelyn Heideman (11) and Maddy Dixon (10) as the Argos jumped on the Clippers early allowing Head Coach Bill Himmelberg to get minutes for all his players. No Argo played more than 26 minutes.
Harn, Dixon, and Grace Weber added six rebounds apiece. Providence finished with a 42-16 rebounding advantage over the smaller team. Briercrest played without its two leading scorers due to traveling issues.
The Argos shot 36-74 from the field and went 13-29 from the three-point line while also finishing 11 of 12 from the free throw line. The Argos turned 29 Clipper turnovers into 41 points and held a 46-14 advantage in the paint.
Hope Jordens led Briercrest with 13 points. The Clippers will play at MSU-Northern in the Skylights Field Trip game Thursday at 12 PM.
Providence now turns its attention to this weekend where the Argos will play Park University-Gilbert (Ariz.) Friday and SAGU (Southwestern Assemblies of God University) Indian College Saturday in Arizona. Both games can be livestreamed at www.upargos.com.
