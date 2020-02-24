GREAT FALLS — University of Providence athletic director Doug Hashley announced that effective Monday, Steve Komac will officially assume full head coach duties for the men's wrestling team.
"We are excited to take off the interim title for Coach Komac," Hashley said in a UP press release. "He has demonstrated that he is the correct person to be the head coach of the Argo wrestling program. Coach Komac is highly respected not only in the wrestling community but also in the community of Great Falls."
Komac was the wrestling coach at Great Falls High School for 19 years before stepping into the interim role last September. Under Komac, the Argos had as successful regular season, going 14-4 in duals and are currently ranked ninth. This past weekend, six wrestlers qualified for nationals March 6-7 in Wichita, Kansas.
"I'm very excited," Komac said in the release. "I would like to thank (UP Vice President of Student Engagement) Dave Gantt for reaching out to me six months ago and taking the patience and the time to allow me to soul search a little bit and figure out if this was the right opportunity for me and if I was the right person for this opportunity. I also want to thank Great Falls Public Schools as they were equally patient and supportive. Without the individuals here at the college and in the school district working collaboratively together, the opportunity wouldn't have been possible for me."
Komac was hired as the interim coach after former UP head coach Caleb Schaeffer was placed on administrative leave in August. Schaeffer's name appeared in court records in a human trafficking case and according to an Associated Press story he told police he agreed to meet a woman at a motel in Great Falls for oral sex after he received a text from an unknown phone number.
One of Komac's priorities will be to complete his first recruiting class.
"Everyone knows that at this level recruiting is huge," Komac said in the release. "It's our responsibility to find the kids that we want to build the program around. The last six months has taught me that this is a great place to work. From the administration down to the faculty at this school, this is a really great place to be. It's our job to show that to the recruits and their families that come through the door and show them that we can provide the education and the athletic experiences that they're looking for."
