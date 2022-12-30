BILLINGS - After suffering a tough loss Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic, the Providence men snapped a five-game losing streak Friday with a 101-81 win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Friday in Billings.
Marcus Stephens scored a team-high 26 points to lead six Argos in double figures as Providence improved to 7-8 overall. Stephens hit five of six three-pointers and the Argos went 16 of 38 from deep to get the win.
Davien Harris-Williams just missed a triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists after scoring a career-high 34 points in Thursday's loss to Dickinson State. Jake Olsen and Sam Vining each scored 15, Eric Milner added 16 off the bench with Drayton Caoile chipping in with 10 points.
"Great bounce back game," according to Head Coach Steve Keller. "We had six in double figures. Marcus had 19 first-half points and Davien just missed a triple-double. The bench also played great."
The Argos outscored the Trojans 32-11 off the bench while shooting 51.5 percent from the field overall.
Providence returns to Frontier Conference play next Thursday, taking on Montana Western in Dillon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.