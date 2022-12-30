HAVRE - Reed Hazard returned from injury to score 22 points to lead the University of Providence women past Lakeland College of Canada 70-44 Friday in the final non-conference game of the season. Hazard, who missed the previous two games, went 8-15 from the field and pulled down four rebounds in the victory which improved the Argo women to 11-4 overall. Maddy Dixon nearly had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Brooklyn Harn and Kenedy Cartwright each scored nine points in the victory for Providence which jumped on Lakeland leading 21-8 after the first quarter and had a 20-8 advantage in the third period. UP shot 45.6% from the field despite going just 4 of 18 from the three-point line. 16 turnovers turned into 18 Lakeland points while the Argos turned 22 turnovers into 14 points defensively.
Head Coach Bill Himmelberg was happy with the results, "Solid victory tonight. I thought we played well. That was a very physical team, they did a nice job creating some problems for us, but our girls won three of the four quarters. Having Reed back was nice. She only had three turnovers against a ton of pressure. Maddy was great too. Just a great performance by our girls and a chance to shake off the rust before conference play next week. We will be ready to go when we come back."
The Argos return to Frontier Conference action Thursday, Jan. 5 with the first of three straight road games starting at Montana-Western.
