GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The women of the University of Providence wrap up non-conference play Friday with a game against Lakeland College (Canada) at Havre. Lakeland dropped a 94-69 decision at Carroll College Thursday afternoon.
The Argo women are 10-4 and coming off two losses at the Hoops in Hawaii Classic two weeks ago. Providence is looking to get back into the win column before resuming Frontier Conference play next week.
Maddy Dixon and Reed Hazard pace the Argos with 11 points per game (PPG) for a team that has a plus-11 scoring margin this season. Providence is shooting 37.8% from the field through 14 games but has struggled from deep, making just over 29 percent from the three-point line and average 16 turnovers each time out. Defensively, UP holds opponents to 32.7% shooting and has a +15.3-rebounding advantage.
Bill Himmelberg, Argos Head Coach, says this is a good tune-up before the grind of the Frontier, "Excited for us to shake off the dust. This will be a nice game for us to prepare for our conference run."
Tip is set for 3:30 PM Friday at the Armory Gymnasium in Havre and can be watched at www.upargos.com.
