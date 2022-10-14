CORVALLIS, Ore. — The University of Providence was third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's preseason wrestling poll released Thursday.
The Argos, who finished seventh at the NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational Championship last March, received 22 votes. Menlo College and Southern Oregon each had three first-place votes. Menlo edged SOU, 32-31, in the poll.
Menlo won last year's second-ever CCC tourney, which was held in Great Falls, with 157.5 points and SOU was second with 148. UP was third with 111.5 points.
Eastern Oregon was fourth in the CCC preseason poll with 21 points, Vanguard fifth with 12 and Simpson sixth with 8.
Four CCC teams placed in the top 10 at the national invitational last year: Southern Oregon, 2nd, 158.5, Menlo, 3rd, 157; UP, 7th, 106; and Eastern Oregon, 10th, 75.5. The national champion was Campbellsville (Kentucky) with 189 points.
In April, the NAIA and its National Administrative Council voted to approve women's wrestling as the association's 28th national championship. The inaugural national championship is March 10-11, 2023, in Jamestown, North Dakota.
UP begins the year Nov. 5 at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. UP will host an intra-squad scrimmage at the McLaughlin Center Nov. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.