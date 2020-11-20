GREAT FALLS — The Providence men's soccer program announced Friday that Kolby Hayes of Gillette, Wyoming, has committed to the program.
Hayes joins the program from Thunder Basin High School. He also played football and wrestled.
An all-conference pick as a senior, he led his team to a runner-up finish at the Wyoming 4A state championship.
"Kolby is a player we believe can add to our goal-scoring opportunities," interim Argos coach Danny Burstein said in a school press release. "He has some positional versatility but is an attack-minded player, which is an area that we needed to bolster for this upcoming season. His strong technical abilities and eye for creating chances will aid in our offensive output."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.